Thumbnail___________2020-02-06_103750
ПАО "ХМЗ"
— 02/03/2022 —
Специалист по маркетингу и продажам

Мы развиваем экспорт в России. Приглашаем проактивных людей в наш молодой коллектив!

Узнать подробнее
МоскваПродажиэкспортМаркетингработа с клиентамиПАО "ХМЗ"
Thumbnail_logo
SPACECODE
— 02/03/2022 —
Web-дизайнер

Ищем web-дизайнера. Ноль токсичности. Выдаем MacBook. Полностью удаленная работа. Гибкий график.

Узнать подробнее
МоскваДизайнweb-дизайндизайнерSPACECODE
Thumbnail_1569278010331
Curated
— 02/03/2022 —
Junior Strategy & Analytics Specialist at Curated - California-based collaborative e-commerce platform re-inventing and humanizing the way people shop online. (Remote)

You will have a large scope of responsibilities which will help you to quickly grow professionally. 

Узнать подробнее
Онлайн платформаСтартапудаленноremoteSPECIALISTInventory OperationsstartupGrintern_GraduateCurated
Thumbnail_logo2x
Grintern
— 02/03/2022 —
Account Executive at Grintern - California-based company helping young talents to start their careers in US startups (remote work)

Grintern is a team of enthusiastic people who provide young aspiring talents with the opportunities to get a great career start in the startups.

Узнать подробнее
Удаленная работаremote workSilicon ValleysalesПродажиGrintern_GraduatestartupGrintern
Thumbnail_logo2x
Grintern
— 02/03/2022 —
Head of Sales at Grintern - California-based company helping young talents to start their careers in US startups (remote work)

Grintern is a team of enthusiastic people who provide young aspiring talents with the opportunities to get a great career start in the startups.

Узнать подробнее
ПродажиУдаленная работаremote workhead of salessalesGrintern_GraduatestartupGrintern
Thumbnail_45965
O2 Consulting
— 02/03/2022 —
Офис-менеджер в московский офис O2 Consulting - профессиональной консалтинговой компании с мировым именем

Если ты готов стать частью крутой команды с большим будущим и считаешь своим призванием помочь O2 Consulting в налаживании административных процессов, то скорее откликайся на данную позицию! 

Узнать подробнее
МоскваюридическийюристO2 ConsultingконсультированиеКонсалтингассистентМоскваофисофис-менеджер
Thumbnail_ringstone_logo_750px
RINGSTONE
— 01/03/2022 —
Менеджер интернет - магазина в бренд украшений RINGSTONE

Мы любим своих сотрудников и собираем свой dream team. Ищем активного и коммуникабельного человека, который возьмет на себя обработку заказов и сможет поддерживать наши высокие стандарты сервиса.

Узнать подробнее
Москваонлайн продажименеджерювелирные украшениямодаRINGSTONE
Thumbnail_osome
Osome
— 28/02/2022 —
Junior Account Management Assistant at Osome - an international London-based fintech startup making the lives of entrepreneurs easier (remote)

Start your career with Osome as a Junior Account Management Assistant!

Узнать подробнее
Grintern_GraduateremoteAccount ManagementOsome
Thumbnail_osome
Osome
— 28/02/2022 —
Junior Sales Associate at OSOME - an international London-based fintech startup making the lives of entrepreneurs easier (remote)

UK based company is looking for the ambitious Junior Sales Associate!

Узнать подробнее
OSOMEGrintern_GraduateremotesalesOsome
Thumbnail_img_6088
Crope Catalog
— 28/02/2022 —
Бизнес Ассистент

Мы рады видеть в команде людей, кто искренне увлечен своим делом. Ценим в людях желание заниматься тем, что нравится и помогаем проявить ваши таланты миру. 

Узнать подробнее
онлайн-продажиDigitalДизайнPRproductionвидеофотографииКонтентУдаленная работаE-commercee-comBeautyFashionРекламаПродажиМаркетингCrope Catalog
Thumbnail_ami_2
Ами
— 25/02/2022 —
Скаут

Мы — компания amiСпециализируемся на драматургии. Продюсируем и снимаем сериалы, фильмы, рекламу. Делаем ивенты. Постоянно ищем точки роста и интересные вызовы.


Узнать подробнее
Москвалокациикинематографlocation managerproductionскаутАми
Thumbnail_untitled
Venture Fund
— 25/02/2022 —
Executive Assistant

It’s a position with no borders to grow in digital / investments / startups but with a definite aim - to systemize and manage huge business projects as well as small personal tasks.

Узнать подробнее
МоскваinvestmentsstartupsVenture CapitalVenture Fund
Thumbnail_256_256__1_
Tizzi
— 23/02/2022 —
Influencer manager / Менеджер по работе с блогерами

Ежедневная коммуникация с блогерами, которые уже работают с Tizzi. - Сотрудничество с блогерами, которые видят...

Узнать подробнее
МоскваблогерыменеджерmanagerinfluencerTizzi
Thumbnail_256_256__1_
Tizzi
— 23/02/2022 —
Менеджер по B2B продажам рекламы

Искать компании, находить в них ЛПР. Проводить встречи с потенциальными партнерами...

Узнать подробнее
МоскваВ2ВРекламаПродажименеджерTizzi
Thumbnail_256_256__1_
Tizzi
— 23/02/2022 —
Digital Marketing Team Lead / Старший менеджер по маркетингу

Управлять командой менеджеров по каналам продвижения. Оцифровывать пользовательский путь и искать оптимальные спо...

Узнать подробнее
МоскваменеджерМаркетингDigitalteam leadmarketingTizzi
